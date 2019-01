Buses and trains not running on New Year’s Day

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

A number of bus and train services in Norfolk are not running today.

Happy New Year from all of us at First Eastern Counties Buses! We're not running any buses today, but we'll be back to normal from tomorrow morning. Get full details at https://t.co/BWXTWalMMe — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) January 1, 2019

Buses with First Eastern Counties are not operating on New Years Day.

Normal services will resume tomorrow (January 2).

Meanwhile, trains in Norfolk and Suffolk are running out of Norwich and Ipswich but on a revised Sunday schedule.