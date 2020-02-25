Coronavirus: Chinese takeaway to re-open as quarantine period ends

The Full River Chinese Takeaway in Acle is shut while two of its staff are in voluntary quarantine after visiting Malyasia and Hong Kong to celebrate new year Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A Chinese takeaway is set to reopen after the owners closed it to protect the wider public from Coronavirus fears.

A takeaway's usual holiday shut down was extended by two weeks amid Coronavirus fears. However the Full River in Acle is re-opening after its owners volunteered to spend two weeks in isolation to protect its customers. Neither are showing any signs of the disease Picture: Indra Goodson A takeaway's usual holiday shut down was extended by two weeks amid Coronavirus fears. However the Full River in Acle is re-opening after its owners volunteered to spend two weeks in isolation to protect its customers. Neither are showing any signs of the disease Picture: Indra Goodson

The Full River restaurant in Acle has been closed for two weeks after the owner and another member of staff travelled to separate countries to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Mr Lee, and former owner Mrs Tang who still works there but is semi-retired, have been in self-imposed isolation since returning from Malaysia and Hong Kong, as a precaution.

The virus, which started in Wuhan province, China, has claimed close to 3,000 lives with some 80,000 cases globally.

A hand-written sign attached to the window said the members of staff had volunteered to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days for the welfare of customers.

Now Indra Goodson, who works on the counter, said both had "managed very well" during their voluntary isolation and that neither were showing any signs of the disease which is being widely reported outside China with a spike in cases in South Korea and northern Italy.

A subsequent sign says it will be "business as usual" from Wednesday, February 26.

It adds: "We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding during our closure time and look forward to seeing you in the near future."

The takeaway has been widely hailed on social media for its responsible approach.

It has been trading in the village some 30 years.