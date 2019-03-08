'It is such a loss' - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in a Norfolk village has closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000.

The Horse and Groom Hotel and attached Jasminum Restaurant in Rollesby closed last month under mysterious circumstances, surprising many of the village's residents.

Further information about the closure was revealed this week when a notice appeared in the premises' window stating that the tenant, Thanh Van Phung, has had a judgment issued by County Court against him for unpaid debts of £12,524.

The creditor has served a statutory demand under the Insolvency Act requiring Mr Van Phung to pay the debt as well as interest and a court fee totalling £24,260.

The hotel and restaurant ceased trading on April 21 and all personal and company assets have been removed from the building.

A skip full of black rubbish bags containing items from the hotel sat in the premises' carpark this week, while concrete bollards have been placed outside the hotel and hanging flower baskets have been taken down.

Simon Crutchley, 52, a local resident, said: "It is such a sad thing to see."

He added that other local businesses which supplied the hotel and restaurant will be affected by the closure.

Mr Crutchley said that he had eaten in the Jasminum restaurant a few times and commented on the beautiful interior and furnishings.

"It is such a loss," he said.

"All the lovely tables with intricate carvings all gone, the statues and decorations, flowers, even the hanging baskets have all vanished.

"I hope we can get someone to take it over again," he added.

The hotel and restaurant opened in November 2011 and served Thai, Chinese and English food.

Last month a notice had appeared outside the restaurant stating the premises was closing permanently due to unforeseen circumstances.

The restaurant, located on the A149, also provided takeaway and had been popular with both locals and visitors.

Charles Tacon, owner of the nearby Tacons Farm Shop, had said at the time: "It's a surprise to the Rollesby community that it's closing."

Attempts to contact the tenant have been unsuccessful.