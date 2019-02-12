Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

£650,000 boat unveiled at Great Yarmouth port

PUBLISHED: 17:50 22 February 2019

Blake Saunders, 9, from Great Yarmouth won a regional school competition which involved primary school pupils coming up with a new for the new boat. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Blake Saunders, 9, from Great Yarmouth won a regional school competition which involved primary school pupils coming up with a new for the new boat. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A new £650,000 pilot boat has been unveiled by the primary school child who named it - marking a significant investment in commercial activity at the port in Great Yarmouth.

The new pilot boat, Horatio, named after Norfolk�s most famous son, Lord Nelson PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe new pilot boat, Horatio, named after Norfolk�s most famous son, Lord Nelson PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Horatio - named after Norfolk’s most famous son, Lord Nelson - represents a major upgrade on the previous pilot boat which had been in use at the town’s port since 1979.

The boat is used to transport pilots out to vessels so they can steer them into the port.

Blake Saunders, nine, from Great Yarmouth, won a regional school competition to name the RHIB craft.

Blake Saunders, 9, from Great Yarmouth won a regional school competition which involved primary school pupils coming up with a new for the new boat. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodBlake Saunders, 9, from Great Yarmouth won a regional school competition which involved primary school pupils coming up with a new for the new boat. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Having fended off hundreds of other suggestions, the nine-year-old was full of smiles as he declared the 13-metre-long boat open for service.

Inspired by a school project he did on the naval hero at Southtown Primary, Blake’s entry of Horatio was a clear winner with more than 6,500 votes being cast in a public vote last summer.

Jim Buck, head of marine operations at Peel Ports, said the name was very fitting given Lord Nelson’s status in Norfolk.

The new pilot boat, Horatio, named after Norfolk�s most famous son, Lord Nelson PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe new pilot boat, Horatio, named after Norfolk�s most famous son, Lord Nelson PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Buck added he was delighted to see the boat finally ready for service.

“The boat really does look fantastic and will make a real difference to our marine operations both in its reliability and capability,” he said.

“It is a lot more comfortable, is more powerful and marks a significant investment into our operations in Great Yarmouth.”

Mr Buck said he was delighted by the local engagement Peel Ports had received following the announcement of the competition last year.

Blake’s dad, Ben Saunders, who accompanied him on-board Horatio for the launch, described his pride at his son’s name entry being chosen as the winner.

He said: “I did not think he would get this far so when we found out it was unbelievable.

“I am so proud of Blake and it was amazing to see the smile on his face when he officially unveiled it.

“The whole day has been brilliant for the family.”

Peel Ports have already started to make plans to replace the 40-year-old pilot boat with another version of Horatio in the near future.

Most Read

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police have cracked down on speeders.

First look inside revamped Great Yarmouth Palmers store

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

‘It is so important’ - Beauty salon offers free bikini wax to customers with a smear test booked

Gemma Pulfer of Hair and Beauty by Gemma in Hopton is offering a free bikini line wax for women who have a smear test booked. Picture: Gemma Pulser

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

‘The doors will soon reopen’ - Royalty owner vows cinema will return to Great Yarmouth

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed that cinemas will return to the seaside town.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Gorleston 0 Woodbridge Town 4: Impressive visitors make it a tough night for Greens

Isaac Burrage receives his man-of-the-match award after the Woodbridge game Picture: DAVID HARDY

Great Yarmouth Town 0 Whitton United 1: Red card leaves Bloaters with mountain to climb

On loan Stevenage youngster Theo Sackey Mensah in action for Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday Picture: STEVE WOOD

Star announced for Christmas Spectacular at Hippodrome

The star for 2019's Christmas Spectacular at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome has been announced. Picture: James Bass. Picture: James Bass.

£650,000 boat unveiled at Great Yarmouth port

Blake Saunders, 9, from Great Yarmouth won a regional school competition which involved primary school pupils coming up with a new for the new boat. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Boaters and Broads Authority in troubled waters over closure of moorings

Boat owners have said there are not enough moorings along the Norfolk Broads. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists