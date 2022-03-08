'Best job in the world': Performer wanted to join princess for hire business

AB Enchanted is a princess for hire business. Pictured are the owners Bethany Lain and Amy Gilbert dressed as Ariel and Moana. - Credit: Kelly Bloom Photography

A business which brings Disney princesses to life is searching for a new team member who can fit the glass slipper.

AB Enchanted was launched by Bethany Lain and Amy Gilbert during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

But what started as free videos to cheer up families during lockdown, has now “magically transformed” into a successful business.

AB Enchanted, based in Great Yarmouth, is a princess for hire business which brings Disney characters to life. - Credit: Kelly Bloom Photography

Miss Lain, 23 and Miss Gilbert, 28, who also employ two other performers, have worked hard to perfect 19 Disney characters – from Cinderella and Ariel to Elsa and Moana.

And now they are looking for a fifth person to join them.

Miss Lain, who is a trained dancer and singer, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to think about how far we have come in such a short amount of time. I have to pinch myself sometimes.

“Everyone who works for us is professionally trained in performing arts and our costumes are all bespoke and handmade.

AB Enchanted, based in Great Yarmouth, is a princess for hire business which brings Disney characters to life. Pictured is performer and owner Bethany Lain as Cinderella. - Credit: Kelly Bloom Photography

“We have spent a lot of time making sure our characters feel like the real fairy tale which has come to life.

“If someone is as passionate about Disney as we are, we are happy to audition them. It really is the best job in the world.”

Dependent on the chosen princess package, which can include party settings or one-to-one, children can expect lots of singing, dancing and a royal coronation.

Additional options include story time, pixie dust wishes, magic tricks, dress up boxes, make-up and princess photoshoots.

AB Enchanted, based in Great Yarmouth, is a princess for hire business which brings Disney characters to life. - Credit: Kelly Bloom Photography

The duo also recently added two new princesses to the collection, Tinker Bell and Mirabel from the latest Disney film Encanto.

Miss Lain, from Ormesby and Miss Gilbert, a former magician’s assistant from Caister, say it has been a “dream come true”.

The pair added: “Disney princesses are not just pretty dresses.

“They give hope, strength and belief in the hardest times. They teach us to never give up, follow our hearts and know that we can overcome anything.

“It's such a rewarding feeling to bring so much happiness to people.”

AB Enchanted is currently donating a small percentage of its profits from each booking to help people in Ukraine.



