Sisters realise late parents' dream by opening coffee shop
A pair of sisters whose parents had often talked of running a coffee shop have now realised that dream.
Lorraine De'ath, 58, and Tracey Cook, 51, opened Sista Barista, on The Street in Acle, on Monday (September 13).
They are joined by Mrs De'ath's husband, Ray, 59, who has recently trained as a barista.
Mrs De'ath said: "Our dad passed away last year and my mum had passed away six years ago. They'd worked hard all their lives in retail. They started off working in Sainsbury's but they'd always dreamed of having something like this.
"When dad passed away, he left us a little money and we decided to use it to create the place they'd dreamed of.
"So it's quite emotional. It is very special, a special little place."
The decision to open the cafe meant big changes for the family. Mrs De'ath was an accountant and Ms Cook worked as an administrator in a care home.
As for Mr De'ath, he has gone from painting and decorating gardens to making lattes and cappuccinos.
"I love it," he said.
Ms Cook said: "We're proud of what we've done here."
When the family found the premises, a unit off The Street, next to Joanne Louise Hair and Beauty, it was "a shell" - but they renovated the place in six weeks.
Mrs De'ath said: "We spent hours from early morning til late at night, building, decorating.
"We've had loads of support from the local community and the local parish council. They're really helped us with getting the word out there and making sure people know we're here.
"The response has been really positive."
The shop sells sausage rolls, lamb and mint pies, steak and chicken pasties, cheese and bacon turnovers and pork pies, a range of bagels and brownies, as well as carrot cake and Victoria sponge.
All are home-baked.
"We want it to be successful not just for us but for our mum and dad as well," Mrs De'ath said.
The coffee shop has seating inside for eight people, as well as a bench out the front.
Customers will also be able to sit outside the Enchanted Florist, across the road from the cafe.
Sista Barista is open from 7.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.