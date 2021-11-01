Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash

Simon Musk and Catherine Payne are the new faces behind the bar at The Albion in Great Yarmouth. The pub closed after a car crashed into it on October 27, 2020 at around 9.40pm. - Credit: Liz Coates

A town pub has re-opened with new people at the pumps and a commitment to deliver what the community wants.

Simon Musk said he wants it to be the kind of place where the barman knows your name and your drink, and is planning a feast of live entertainment, karaoke and Sky sports.

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it.

At the heart of the offer are multiple TV screens, showing a range of sports simultaneously, which are going in soon along with new lighting.

The Albion, on the corner of Nelson Road Central and Albion Road, closed after a flipped over and ploughed into the building's entrance on October 27 last year, 2020, also hitting a pedestrian who was pulled underneath.

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it.

Mr Musk said when he arrived a few weeks ago there were still no doors on the building.

He and partner Catherine Payne were keen to make a success of the business - and say they have a proven track record in getting pubs back on their feet.

Mr Musk said it was always exciting coming into a new place and finding a formula that worked.

The Albion Pub has reopened after a car crashed in to it last year, with a range of live music and sports.

Feedback from the community was positive, he said, with near neighbours already becoming regulars.

Many, he said were, surprised to see it reopen at all, given the rate at which pubs were closing and being converted into homes.

The Albion has reopened a year after a car smashed into its entrance.

He said the main challenge was getting the word out that they had opened.

Overall he saw The Albion as a wet-led pub, serving the odd roll or snack.

"People say they are finding it more inviting and fun," he said.

"It is about whatever the community wants. If people come in and say they want something we will try it out.

"We want it to be somewhere where we know their name and their drink.

Inside The Albion in Great Yarmouth which has reopened and hopes to find its place at the heart of the community.

"It is about keeping the great British pub open, not seeing them shut.

"We get buzz from seeing it like this and then bringing it back to life."

The couple said they had worked hard to bring in the best local bands, providing quality entertainment with the help of DJ Beard.

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it.

Mr Musk has turned around pubs in Diss, Dorset, Sidmouth and most recently Crawley.

The couple are currently living upstairs and employ two other bar staff.

The Albion is open until 2am at weekends and is appealing for people to get involved in pool and darts.











