Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash
A town pub has re-opened with new people at the pumps and a commitment to deliver what the community wants.
Simon Musk said he wants it to be the kind of place where the barman knows your name and your drink, and is planning a feast of live entertainment, karaoke and Sky sports.
At the heart of the offer are multiple TV screens, showing a range of sports simultaneously, which are going in soon along with new lighting.
The Albion, on the corner of Nelson Road Central and Albion Road, closed after a flipped over and ploughed into the building's entrance on October 27 last year, 2020, also hitting a pedestrian who was pulled underneath.
Mr Musk said when he arrived a few weeks ago there were still no doors on the building.
He and partner Catherine Payne were keen to make a success of the business - and say they have a proven track record in getting pubs back on their feet.
Mr Musk said it was always exciting coming into a new place and finding a formula that worked.
Feedback from the community was positive, he said, with near neighbours already becoming regulars.
Many, he said were, surprised to see it reopen at all, given the rate at which pubs were closing and being converted into homes.
He said the main challenge was getting the word out that they had opened.
Overall he saw The Albion as a wet-led pub, serving the odd roll or snack.
"People say they are finding it more inviting and fun," he said.
"It is about whatever the community wants. If people come in and say they want something we will try it out.
"We want it to be somewhere where we know their name and their drink.
"It is about keeping the great British pub open, not seeing them shut.
"We get buzz from seeing it like this and then bringing it back to life."
The couple said they had worked hard to bring in the best local bands, providing quality entertainment with the help of DJ Beard.
Mr Musk has turned around pubs in Diss, Dorset, Sidmouth and most recently Crawley.
The couple are currently living upstairs and employ two other bar staff.
The Albion is open until 2am at weekends and is appealing for people to get involved in pool and darts.