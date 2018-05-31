Search

Taxi company survives after sale

PUBLISHED: 09:21 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 20 February 2020

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Archant © 2006

A taxi company that collapsed into administration will survive after agreeing a sale with a new firm.

Anglia Taxis, which claims to be the longest-running cabbie enterprise in Great Yarmouth, appointed liquidators last week after voluntarily winding up the company.

But a post on the company's Facebook page on Wednesday (February 19) said a sale has been agreed with a new company called Anglia Taxis GY Ltd.

"The new company has purchased the assets off Parker Andrews [a Norwich-based administrator] which includes the right to use all of Anglia Taxis Ltd's intellectual properties and also the name and number," the post said.

"We hope that this clarifies the situation and will lay to rest all of the rumours about the future of the company.

"We look forward to working with customers old and new into the foreseeable future and we would like to thank you all for your continued support at this time while the company is restructured."

According to its website the company is Great Yarmouth's longest-running taxi service, having been established in 1974.

