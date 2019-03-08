Search

Animal charity shop to close in town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:06 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 25 March 2019

Giles Robins, owner of Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty in Market Row, which is set to close at the beginning of April. Picture: Joseph Norton

A charity shop which has been rehoming dogs and rasing money for animal shelters for 16 years is set to close.

Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty in Market Row, Great Yarmouth, will shut its doors on April 4.

Owner of the shop, Giles Robins, 54, said the decision to close was a hard one but a declining footfall over the last couple of years made it difficult to justify continuing.

Mr Robins said: “We are very grateful to all our customers and hope they will keep in touch with us.

“Both my wife and I are animal lovers and we hope people continue to spread the message of taking good care of them.”

The money raised by the couple through 16 years of trading has gone to supporting two Norfolk charities - Hillside animal sanctuary and PACT.

Mr Robins urged residents to contact either Foxy Lodge in Hemsby or Wild Touch should they have any concerns in relation to an animals safety.

For more information contact Mr Robins on 07983 229 456.

