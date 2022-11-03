Another pub has closed in Caister
- Credit: James Weeds
Another Caister pub has closed with a sign advertising for a new publican.
The Ship Inn on Victoria Road is now closed, and its doors have been boarded up.
The closure follows The Gate officially announcing its closure on Monday.
Paul James at New Concept Inns - which was in charge of The Ship Inn - confirmed the pub had closed last Friday.
He said: "The pub wasn't busy enough and electricity bills had gone through the roof.
"Everywhere is struggling.
"For us, it was no longer feasible, especially once the tourists had left."
Caister Parish Council's chairman Tony Baker said: "As a parish, we are concerned that it appears licenced premises are struggling.
"When the holiday trade ends, there is not much left, and it is a real shame to see.
"We really hope someone is able to take it over soon."
The Ship Inn was built by Lacons in 1905 and is considered one of Caister's oldest pubs.