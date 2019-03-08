Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema Archant

Movie fans will be able to sup a chilled Chardonnay or a foaming pint in front of the latest blockbuster under a £2m cinema revamp.

The multi-million pound refurbishment of the seafront picture house in Great Yarmouth will also create 15 jobs, its new operator has announced, as it pulls out all the stops to open before Christmas.

Irish operator Arc Cinema took over the former Hollywood Cinema in June this year and aims to bring "a luxurious VIP experience" to the town.

Under the revamp the landmark venue will have a new heating system, and 566 luxury leather armchair seats.

In a statement Arc said: "Access for all is key to The Arc Cinema's offer with the majority of screens wheelchair accessible and subtitled

screenings, kids' clubs, and parent and baby screenings.

"The cinema will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

"There will be a full range of snacks and drinks on offer and all the screens are licensed so you can enjoy a beer or glass

of wine while watching the film."

Meanwhile Derren Hodges - the manager of the Hollywood Cinema until it closed in February - is again taking the helm.

He said: "I am delighted to be back in this iconic building to launch Great Yarmouth's new premier cinema experience. I can't wait to get open and welcome customers old and new.

"We will be working closely with the local community, and businesses and we are confident that they will be wowed by their new cinema"

The cinema is currently looking to fill around 15 additional new jobs.

It is being billed as a boost to the economy giving people more reasons to visit the Golden Mile.

Arc Cinema say they specialise in creating high-quality cinemas to serve local communities.

Spokesman Brian Gilligan said: "We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Great Yarmouth and being part of the town's regeneration.

"Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Great Yarmouth."

The building has a long history of entertainment stretching back to the 1900s, and the cinema's closure earlier this year was met by huge disappointment.

The Hollywood cinemas based in Great Yarmouth and Norwich closed after the chain fell into administration.