'I want people to be less intimidated by it' - Gorleston woman opens art workshop for all

No. 36 theartworkshop on Bells Road in Gorleston will officially open on June 8. Picture: No. 36 theartworkshop. Archant

For some of us art is a foreign language, intimidating and impenetrable.

But a Gorleston woman's desire to prove that painting and sculpture are for everyone has led her to open a workshop and gallery in the seaside town.

Sharon Thomson explains that her motivation is partly a result of her background.

At 52-years-old she came to art quite late in life, she says.

After bringing up four children while working part-time as a teaching assistant she now studies at the Norwich University of Art.

“I wasn't exposed to a lot of art as I was growing up and it can be quite intimidating,” she says.

“I want people like myself to be less intimidated by it.

“One of the things that drives me is making art more accessible to everybody and anybody.”

The space, called No. 36 theartworkshop, is on Bells Road.

Mrs Thomson describes it as a place for the community to showcase local art and artists as well as offering workshops and a rentable space for creative endeavours.

The idea for opening the workshop happened “very randomly”, she says.

“Because I live around the corner from Bells Road, I happened to walk past and see a for rent sign in the door, and being an art student, I knew it had been a gallery before.

“The universe kind of dropped it on my lap.”

That was in February.

She mentioned the idea to Shathy Bano, a friend from a previous art course at Norwich City College, and they will run the space together.

“In eight weeks we negotiated a lease and gave it a makeover,” Mrs Thomson says.

The aim is to reach out to local artists and people who do not consider themselves as artists,

Mrs Thomson says she is still “quite shy” about calling herself an artist.

“I relate to the shyness and vulnerability of putting yourself out there,” she says.

The workshop opened on Saturday (April 27) and its official opening is on June 8.

During May there will be a series of taster sessions:

May 2 - portrait drawing and painting

May 3 - felt-making and still life (fully booked)

May 4 - textile design, cushion places available

May 8/15/22 - multimedia art, drop-in sessions

For more information visit their Facebook page here.