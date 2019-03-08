What is Great Yarmouth's most beautiful shop?

Chris Stanley, Miriam Kikis, Ann Hacon and Hugh Sturzaker, members of the Great Yarmouth Civic Society, Picture: Submitted. Archant

Businesses with eye-catching displays have been shortlisted for awards in Great Yarmouth.

A group of Civic Society members has been judging the fronts of shops, cafes and restaurants as well as stalls on the six-day market.

They have settled on a shortlist of finalists in four categories.

An awards ceremony will be held in the Town Hall on Tuesday, May 14, when trophies will be presented to the winners.

Hugh Sturzaker, chair of the Civic Society, said: "Judging has not been easy with over 400 premises to judge as well as the six day market stalls.

"However, we are keen to reward those places which take pride in their business and hope that this will encourage others to smarten up the appearance of their premises and the area in front of them," he said.

The awards are sponsored by the Town Centre Partnership, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, TMS Media, SPP digital, ATEC Design and Imaging and Dr Ajay Kumar.

The finalists are:

Services

- The Barber Shoppe, Victoria Arcade

- Touch Fitting, Tailors, Victoria Arcade

- Natural Health Centre, Victoria Arcade

- Gentlemen's Headquarters, Hair Dresser, Regent Street

- Fernanda Lopes, Hairdresser, King Street

- Lloyds Bank, King Street

- Nationwide, building society, King Street

- Larkes Estate Agency, Hall Quay

Food and drink

- The Troll Cart, Bus Station

- Friends Bistro, Deneside

- Domino's, King Street

- The Feathers, Market Gate Road

- Starbucks, Market Gates

- New FLK, Northgate Street

- PJs, fish and chips, Northgate Street

Retail

- Revive Pre Loved Fashion, Victoria Arcade

- Patio das Cantigas, 136 King Street

- Great Little Flower Shop, Market Gates

- Pandora, 7 Market Gates

- Warren James, Jeweller, 10a Market Gates

- F. Hindes Ltd, Jeweller, 10b Market Gates

- Eye Candy, Fashion, 14 Market Gates

- Debenhams, 19 Market Gates

- IJustWannaCandy, 21 Market Gates

- EE, Mobile Phones, 27 Market Gates

- Yours, Fashion, Market Place

Six Day Market

- Market Chips

- Carr's Chips

- Nichols Wet Fish

- Jack Flower Stall

- Sweets

- Simon's Fish