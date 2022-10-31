Gallery
Awards celebrate Great Yarmouth's most attractive shops and businesses
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
The best-looking shops and businesses in Great Yarmouth have been recognised at an awards ceremony.
Members of the Civic Society Great Yarmouth assessed nearly 500 premises and market traders to find those that went that extra mile to look their best.
They inspected the state of windows and doors, and rated window displays and the cleanliness of the pavement outside.
The five categories judged were retail, food and drink, services such as banks, estate agents and building societies, personal services such as hairdressers, nail bars and tattoo salons, and finally market stalls.
The winners were revealed at an awards ceremony at the town hall on Thursday, October 28.
The winner of the retail section and the the top prize overall was Warren James jewellers, based in the Market Gates shopping centre.
Demmi Giddins, shop manager, said staff regularly cleaned windows and updated displays.
She said: "We have just had a refurbishment so the front of the store really stands out as well. It is is great to win and it is amazing to be the overall winner."
The winner of the services section was estate agent Larkes, based on Hall Quay, while Morfose Barbers in King Street clinched the personal services section.
The Courtyard restaurant in Poppies Row won the food and drink category, while the prize for market traders went to Jack's Flower Stall.
Explaining the process, Hugh Sturzaker, chairman of the civic society, said: "A team of five pairs of judges assessed nearly 500 premises from the north end of Northgate Street to the south end of King Street and from the river to Alexandra Road.
"The judges gave marks for the state of the doors and windows, the window display and lack of clutter on the windows, and the cleanliness of the area in front of the property down to and including the gutter."
Last week's award ceremony saw a prize for the best front garden or patio awarded to Sally Bondi, of Church Plain.
The night also featured a special award for the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, which were constructed nearly 100 years ago and refashioned in 2020.
A second special award went to the newly-built Marina on the seafront and was presented to borough council leader Carl Smith.