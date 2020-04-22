B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q stores are reopening across the country as the DIY giant learns lessons from other essential retailers who have stayed open using social distancing.

The latest wave has seen stores in Great Yarmouth and Norwich open their doors after closing more than a month ago.

A statement on its social media blog said: “Similar to shopping at supermarkets, we’ve introduced social distancing controls at our re-opened stores.

“We’re strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time, and so you may find you need to queue if you visit the store.

“To help remind everyone to respect each other’s personal space, we have two metre floor markers throughout the store and also perspex screens at our checkouts.”

At these re-opened stores, customers can purchase products that are available for takeaway in store on the day. However, services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available.

The stores are accepting card, gift card and contactless payments only.

The post went on: “Having watched other essential retailers support social distancing in their stores, we are now in a position to follow best practice and re-open some stores, while keeping our colleagues and customers safe.

“Our aim us to provide the best possible service and help customers look after their homes and gardens, as well as their wellbeing, at this difficult time.”

It adds: “We know that gardening is important to our customers and their wellbeing.

“We are also aware of the scale of the challenge Covid-19 presents for the nation’s horticulture industry.

“We hope the availability of plants using our Click+Collect service will add a little bit of colour to the gardens of Britain and help our customers and our horticultural partners through this difficult time, while maintaining the safety of our colleagues and customers.”

So far some 64 stores have re-opened including Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

A spokesman said it was reviewing the current openings before making any decisions about other stores, including those at Fakenham and Thetford.

The stores’ opening times are Monday to Saturday 8-5pm, Sunday 10-4pm.

