‘It’s been manic’ - seaside bakery takes deliveries to your door

PUBLISHED: 17:11 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 26 March 2020

Scratby bakery is working flat out to help delivery bread and cakes in the local area helped by friends and volunteers Picture: Scratby Bakery

Scratby Bakery

A village bakery has gone mobile, delivering fresh bread, cakes, pies, and sausage rolls to your door.

Neil and Kim Brown of Scratby Bakery who are rising to the coronavirus crisis by launching a delivery service in less than a day to meet demand in their local area Picture: Neil BrownNeil and Kim Brown of Scratby Bakery who are rising to the coronavirus crisis by launching a delivery service in less than a day to meet demand in their local area Picture: Neil Brown

Scratby Bakery took to four wheels after the coronavirus lockdown saw a dramatic drop in trade - and they have been swamped with orders.

Husband and wife team Neil and Kim Brown said they were baking up to five times more than usual to keep up with demand, with ovens on through the night and deliveries under way in the early morning.

The effort means the business can keep going, and, importantly, loyal customers can stay inside and stay safe, as well as enjoying freshly baked bread.

MORE: 'Stay at home, tune in' - Local singers livestreaming gigs during coronavirus lockdown

The couple took over the business in October after several years running a seasonal fish and chip shop in Hemsby, Brown’s Plaice.

Scratby Bakery in Beach Road has been bowled over by the popularity of its new delivery service launched in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak Picture: Google MapsScratby Bakery in Beach Road has been bowled over by the popularity of its new delivery service launched in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak Picture: Google Maps

When the bakery owners retired they offered to show Mr and Mrs Brown the ropes and the novice bakers rose to the challenge.

“We had been really busy but we noticed quite a downturn after the lockdown,” Mr Brown said.

“So we thought about what we could do to diversify.

“I spoke to one of my good friends James Taylor of Perfect Pixel Media and he set up a website in just a few hours, I wouldn’t have had a clue, and he is helping with the delivery too.

Scratby bakery is working flat out to help delivery bread and cakes in the local area helped by friends and volunteers Picture: Scratby BakeryScratby bakery is working flat out to help delivery bread and cakes in the local area helped by friends and volunteers Picture: Scratby Bakery

You may also want to watch:

“Since going live it’s been manic. In the first 15 minutes we had five orders and then 63 for the morning.

“It’s not the cooking it’s the proofing that takes the time.

“A lot of my regular customers are older and a lot of them are self isolating, and a lot of young people too.

“It’s an opportunity for us to help them and they can help us too.

“If they need stuff we are quite willing to get it for them.

“It is something new and people are not going to bother to order every day, I am sure it will die down.”

Mr Brown, 55, said friends were poised to help with the free delivery service operating in the NR29 postcode area, helping them should there be an even bigger spike in demand.

The shop in Beach Road remains open.

Visit the online shop at www.scratbybakery.co.uk.

