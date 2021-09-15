Banksy cocktail with Yarmouth twist pays tribute to graffiti artist
- Credit: Gail Smith
It is the artwork that left a seaside town shaken and stirred.
And now Banksy fans can enjoy a cocktail version of the famous bus stop dancer scene that has drawn admirers from around the globe.
Gail Smith of Luck, Lust, Liquor and Grind, in King Street, Great Yarmouth said she wanted to do something around the artist who had had such an impact on the town.
Her research lead her to a famous Munich-based mixologist who had already created The Banksy in honour of his favourite graffiti artist.
But to give the drink a local twist she added an edible topper featuring the Admiralty Road dancers, which gradually dissolves into the drink.
The creation is made up of white rum, coconut water, pineapple juice, and sugar syrup.
"It is a genuine cocktail," she said. "But I wanted to do something that made it relevant to us so I had the image printed on edible paper.
"The closest thing in flavour is a pina colada, which is more creamy, but this still gives you that summer holiday vibe."
The drink has been created alongside an exclusive Out There Festival cocktail to chime with the quirky event being staged across the town this weekend.
Assistant manager Brad Pruden said: "Gail is full of magic."
The anonymous artist confirmed last month he was behind a string of artworks across Norfolk and East Suffolk, tagging it "A Great British Spraycation".