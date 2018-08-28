Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 09:42 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 04 February 2019

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

Archant

A bank will close its branch in a Norfolk town, prompting concern among some of the residents.

Barclays Bank has announced it will close its branch in Acle on May 17.

The closure will leave the town with no bank - and customers having to travel over eight miles to Great Yarmouth or ten miles to Wroxham or Gorleston.

In a document available on its website, the bank has said the reasons for the closure are that the number of transactions has decreased over the last two years, with more customers doing their banking either online or over the phone.

Only 160 customers use the branch, the bank said.

There are two free cash machines and one post office in Acle.

Residents reacted on social media, posting their concerns on the Facebook group ‘All About Acle’.

Some customers have said they will open accounts in different banks.

Jan Sims wrote: “Ridiculous! Banks will only be in city centres, not convenient.”

Roger Burnay posted: “I have been with Barclays for over 30 years. Over the years customer service has been steadily declining and now this is the final straw, they clearly are no longer interested in their clients, so therefore will now transfer all my accounts, business and personal elsewhere to where they are appreciated.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E following ‘high demand’

James Paget Hospital Picture: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth road to close for one day

Rodney Road is set to close for one day.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E following ‘high demand’

James Paget Hospital Picture: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth road to close for one day

Rodney Road is set to close for one day.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

“Why would you force feed someone while they’re unconscious?” - police campaign to clear ‘confusion’ around sexual consent

Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have launched an Instagram campaign to tackle issues of consent. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six people to go on trial for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Great Yarmouth road to close for one day

Rodney Road is set to close for one day.

Father felt ‘physically ill’ after ‘lifeline’ motorbike was stolen in broad daylight

“Bikes are replaceable but I shouldn’t have to deal with this happening in my area,
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists