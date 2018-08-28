Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17. Archant

A bank will close its branch in a Norfolk town, prompting concern among some of the residents.

Barclays Bank has announced it will close its branch in Acle on May 17.

The closure will leave the town with no bank - and customers having to travel over eight miles to Great Yarmouth or ten miles to Wroxham or Gorleston.

In a document available on its website, the bank has said the reasons for the closure are that the number of transactions has decreased over the last two years, with more customers doing their banking either online or over the phone.

Only 160 customers use the branch, the bank said.

There are two free cash machines and one post office in Acle.

Residents reacted on social media, posting their concerns on the Facebook group ‘All About Acle’.

Some customers have said they will open accounts in different banks.

Jan Sims wrote: “Ridiculous! Banks will only be in city centres, not convenient.”

Roger Burnay posted: “I have been with Barclays for over 30 years. Over the years customer service has been steadily declining and now this is the final straw, they clearly are no longer interested in their clients, so therefore will now transfer all my accounts, business and personal elsewhere to where they are appreciated.”