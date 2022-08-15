Bank branch with only 27 in-person customers to close

Barclays says it has 27 customers who rely exclusively on its branch in Gorleston High Street with most either using other branches or other technologies too. - Credit: Google Maps

A high street bank is shutting one of its branches as customer numbers dwindle.

Barclays has announced it is closing its branch in Gorleston High Street on November 11, saying it only has 27 in-person customers who rely exclusively on the bricks-and-mortar shop while most people (88pc) also bank online or via its app.

Gorleston High Street is losing its branch of Barclays in November 2022. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Kevin Huggins, chairman of Gorleston Traders' Association, said it was "very sad and very disappointing" and also "a sign of the times".

He feared it would give people one less reason to visit the shopping street, force older folk to travel to Great Yarmouth, and ultimately affect trade for those businesses trying to make ends meet.

"Gorleston is an old-timers' town," he said.

"There are a lot of older people down Gorleston High Street all the time and they are the ones that need to do their banking. You speak to a lot of people that do not do internet banking.

Kevin Huggins of GTA and Fusion hairdressers has shared his sadness about the closure of Barclays in Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Archant © 2012

"All the banks closing are giving people one less reason to visit the high street. It makes it less attractive for people to open shops. I do not suppose they will reduce the rates because of it.

"There is less cash but banks are needed for advice, the banks used to do that.

"Some sort of discussion would have been nice. You just find out from Facebook."

Mr Huggins, who has Fusion hair salon in the high street, said it was a blow to businesses too and all those who preferred face-to-face contact when dealing with finances.

Barclays has announced it is closing its branch in Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Google maps

Over the years the high street had lost NatWest, Santander and HSBC. Lloyds is the last bank standing, but a hub with counters representing all the main banks could fill the gap, he said, drawing people to shopping streets and providing a service.

A statement on Barclays' website confirms the branch will permanently close from 12pm on Friday November 11, 2022.

It goes on: "We’ll continue to be part of your community in Gorleston-on-Sea. We’re just finalising the arrangements of where and when our colleagues will be to support you, and as soon as they are confirmed we’ll share the details."

A page giving its reasons for the closure says 88pc of branch users also used the app and phone banking, and 45pc used other branches. It had calculated 27 people relied on the branch exclusively.

The next nearest branch is in Yarmouth's Market Place.