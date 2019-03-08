Search

'I am overjoyed' - owner's delight as photography studio opening edges closer

PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 01 July 2019

Victor Ling owner of Barkers Photos. Picture: Joseph Norton

Victor Ling owner of Barkers Photos. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Whether it's celebrating a family get together or simply capturing a fun-filled moment with a furry friend, pictures are a perfect way to bring a smile to someone's face.

The photography business will be moving into the Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe photography business will be moving into the Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Now, residents in Great Yarmouth will have the opportunity to have their picture taken in a professional photography studio as Barkers Photos moves into the town centre.

The business, owned by Victor Ling, has relocated into the Victoria Arcade and will start offering photo shoots in two weeks time.

Mr Ling said he was excited to get snapping away and believes the arcade is the ideal location for his business which has more than 100 years of history.

"I am overjoyed," he said.

"The arcade has recently had new owners so it was the right time to make the move."

"There are a few vacant premises there at the minute but I am aware of other businesses now taking an interest.

"I want Great Yarmouth to survive and I hope I can help with that."

Mr Ling said his photos, which start at a basic price of £15 make the perfect birthday or mother's day present.

The 45-year-old will also offer residents the opportunity to have a photo shoot with their furry friends in his upstairs studio.

He said: "I've always loved dogs and really enjoy taking pictures of them.

"These kind of pictures do seem to have grown in popularity in recent years.

"They are always a lot of fun."

Mr Ling left his home in Bedford in 2002 and moved to Great Yarmouth.

He said he fell in love with the town's beautiful beaches and its friendly residents.

"I really am passionate about the town and want to see it do well," he said

"Town centres are changing but Yarmouth still has an appeal for businesses."

The 45-year-old closed his shop in Gorleston town centre more than two years ago and has been predominantly based at his home ever since.

He said he has always had a passion for photography.

"I've always been quite creative but didn't pursue it as a career until 12 years ago," Mr Ling said.

"I really enjoy what I do and I believe a photography business fits in well with the changing trends of town centres."

For more information call 01493 888 222 or visit Barkers Photos Facebook page.

