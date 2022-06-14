Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets
- Credit: Liz Coates
The new owners of seaside chalets with stunning panoramic views hope their TV appearance will prove a good advert for the business.
Stuart and Louise Charman fell in love with Beachside Chalets in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, during the pandemic, and made the move to build a new life in Norfolk last year.
The couple, who have three children, said they wanted a new challenge away from their demanding jobs in Gatwick where Mr Charman had a decorating and maintenance business and Mrs Charman worked for the NHS.
Despite viewing the clifftop property which boasts six self-catering chalets and a lodge in windswept winter they jumped at the chance to take it on as the owner stepped into retirement after 35 years.
Mr Charman, 44, who had joked about participating in Channel 4's popular reality show and was a big fan, was stunned when the producers called out of the blue.
Mrs Chaman added: "I just got a phone call out of the blue and it was the production team from Channel 4. We thought the two older kids had put us forward, but they were just looking for someone in the area.
"We probably weren't quite ready but because we love the programme we thought we would go for it."
Filming in Norfolk took place after the Easter weekend and the couple had to make themselves available for two weeks.
Because they had been full it was a mad rush to get everything ready for the three couples they were up against in the reality show.
The format sees four sets of accommodation owners staying in each others rooms, rating them, and then paying what they think the stay was worth.
It is famous for its nit-picking and squabbles which have won the series a loyal following.
Mrs Charman said she was a bit anxious about how they were portrayed, although generally it had all been good-natured.
Mr Charman said: "It was a really good laugh. I would definitely do it again. It was a good experience and a good chance for us to spend quality time together.
"From our point of view we are just happy that everyone will see it on the telly,"
The episode is due to be broadcast in the next nine to 12 months.