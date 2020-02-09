Search

Administrators 'currently have no intention' to close Great Yarmouth store

PUBLISHED: 11:39 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 09 February 2020

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion. Picture: Liz Coates

Administrators of a collapsed retail chain have confirmed they currently have no plans to close a store in Great Yarmouth.

The joint administrators of the Beales department store chain have said that they remain in active discussions with interested parties regarding a going concern sale of 11 of its stores including Palmers, which has been trading in the seaside town for 200 years.

Late last month 'store closing' signs went up in Palmers' windows but those were replaced last week with signs instead announcing 'stock liquidation'.

The administrators have said no offers have been received in respect of selling all 23 of Beales' stores as a going concern.

As a result, twelve stores including an outlet in Wisbech will close.

There is currently no intention to implement closure plans for the remaining 11 stores, which will all continue to operate as usual until an outcome with regards to a sale of the business is clarified.

