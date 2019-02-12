Search

Beefeater opening date revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:08 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 24 February 2019

A popular steak restaurant is on course to open in April according to a job website.

Beefeater which is part of the Edge leisure complex development in Great Yarmouth will welcome customers through its doors from Easter onwards.

The restaurant serves a variety of classic meet dishes from burgers to roast dinners.

A job advertisement on Indeed for a kitchen manager said it was looking for a “motivated and passionate” individual to take on the role when the restaurant opens its doors in April.

Last month, pleasure beach boss Albert Jones confirmed the Premier Inn was on course to open in time for Easter as well.

