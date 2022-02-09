Retro tearoom to open pre-loved vintage shop next door

Steed and Karolyn Hubbard are set to open a pre-loved vintage shop in Bells Road, next to Margo's Lounge, in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant/Karolyn Hubbard

The owner of a retro tearoom is set to open a new vintage shop next door.

Margo's Lounge is know for its friendly service and delicious cakes along Bells Road in Gorleston.

And now its owner, Karolyn Hubbard, will soon be opening a pre-loved shop in the neighbouring building.

It is a project Mrs Hubbard has undertaken with her husband Steed, who has spent months renovating the site.

It was formerly occupied by a holistic therapy provider, Divine Time, which has now moved to The Vicarage Hub in Church Plane.

The new business, named The Good Life, will be selling 70s themed decor, homewear and furniture.

Mrs Hubbard, 54, said: "We love Margo's and we love what we do. Our customers are very loyal and we have such a lovely following.

"When the opportunity came up to rent next door, we couldn't let it pass us by.

"This new business just gives us space to expand and it allows me to work with my husband. It's a project we wanted to do together.

"It's very exciting and a whole new adventure for us at Margo's."

The pre-loved business will operate like a face-to-face version of online sites such as eBay.

People can bring in items to sell and profits will be split between the owner and the shop.

Mrs Hubbard said: "We are going to sell pre-loved furniture glasses, candle sticks and vintage decor.

"It will have the same 70s theme as Margos. But I will only accept high quality items."

The Good Life will officially launch by the end of February alongside Margo's opening times - Tuesday to Saturday from 9am until 3.30pm to 4pm.

It comes after the redevelopment of Wright's DIY in Bells Road, which is currently being turned into three "boutique" units.

Three new businesses are set to take over the units this year.

"It’s just so lovely to have more footfall on Bells Road," added Mrs Hubbard. "It's definitely an up and coming area in Gorleston.

"We call it the town's second high street. The more businesses we can get the better.

"It has been difficult times for everyone during the pandemic, but we pulled together. Everyone has worked really hard."