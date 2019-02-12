Search

Star announced for Christmas Spectacular at Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 17:53 22 February 2019

The star for 2019's Christmas Spectacular at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome has been announced. Picture: James Bass. Picture: James Bass.

The star for 2019’s Christmas Spectacular at the Hippodrome has been announced.

Ben Langley will be the star performer at the Christmas Spectacular at The Hippodrome. Picture: Lisa NorthBen Langley will be the star performer at the Christmas Spectacular at The Hippodrome. Picture: Lisa North

Comedian and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Ben Langley will be entertaining audiences at the historic venue in Great Yarmouth.

Bigger and better than ever Jack and Peter Jays all new show will return for another successful season from December 7 to January 5.

This new Norfolk tradition combines the best in international circus artistes, unique water spectacles and the magic of Christmas.

Visit the Hippodrome website for more information.

