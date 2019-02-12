Star announced for Christmas Spectacular at Hippodrome

Comedian and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Ben Langley will be entertaining audiences at the historic venue in Great Yarmouth.

Bigger and better than ever Jack and Peter Jays all new show will return for another successful season from December 7 to January 5.

This new Norfolk tradition combines the best in international circus artistes, unique water spectacles and the magic of Christmas.

