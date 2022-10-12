Changes proposed at Fritton Lake Resort as site expands

A bid has been submitted to change the design of the pool buildings at Fritton Lake. - Credit: DJ Joshua Roberts

A growing countryside retreat is looking to make changes following feedback from visitors.

Fritton Lake Resort, part of the Somerleyton Estate, is asking planners if it can redesign some of its approved new buildings.

It wants to operate a slightly larger, but lower, bar and restaurant in two parts, and also trim its changing facilities and pool buildings and construct them out of natural timber.

The applicant says the changes are landscape-led and will feature flat, planted roofs that make the best of views towards the lake.

One of the stylish Koto cabins at Fritton Lake, now a luxury resort. - Credit: Edvinas Bruzas

Papers in support of the bid say the private members' resort employs 25 people, with expansion likely to bring 16 more jobs.

Improvements already completed include a new swimming pool and tennis courts.

A new adventure play area, second restaurant, and bar serving food all day near to the swimming pool are proposed along with an increase in the number of cabins, currently standing at 90.

Fritton Lake, once a popular day attraction with a fun fort and jumping pillow, styles itself as a "luxury escape".

To view the plans or comment visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0855/VCF.







