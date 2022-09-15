Holiday flats' bid for 90-day stays refused

The hotel annexe building at 5, North Drive can be turned into holiday flats planners have ruled. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A bid to allow seafront holiday stays to be extended to 90 days has been rejected.

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the extension being proposed by The Regency Hotel at 6-7 North Drive, in Yarmouth, would likely be used for residential occupancy.

The hotel adjoins The Majestic, formerly the Sea Princess, and was granted permission to convert into holiday flats after attempts to create permanent homes failed.

Under the permission, granted in June, the length of stay is restricted to 28 days.

The applicant had argued that increasing it to 90 days would help families and retired folk who wanted to stay longer.

Planners, however, said no evidence was provided to prove a demand.

A report said: "It is considered that 90 days occupancy should be considered able, and to a degree likely, to be used for residential occupancy, whether or not as a principal or main residence.

"The use of such duration of stays would on one hand enable a degree of 'year-round, sustainable tourism', but the benefits are felt less as duration extends, and so it reduces the genuine tourism benefits that are introduced through shorter term occupation and the investment brought to other businesses and social vibrancy offered by having short-stay accommodation.

"With prolonged occupation there is less tourism investment and so there becomes less investment in major new tourism, leisure and entertainment in this seafront area, because there would be fewer visitors to utilise such facilities.

"Given that the use of the units becomes more residential in nature, there are increased concerns that the existing tourism use would be changed to a more non-tourism use.

"Given the foregoing concerns, the proposal would be contrary to policy."

The council's environmental services' section said allowing longer stays would effectively create an HMO (house in multiple occupation) which would require a licence and certain kitchen and bathroom arrangements.

It concluded that a seafront HMO would be "harmful" to tourism.

Commenting on the application a nearby hotel said there was no demand from holiday makers for such long stays.

The owner added: "Never do people holiday for a period of 90 days let alone 28 days, as this period of time would accurately be described as permanent living and not a leisure break from a permanent home."