Takeaway bid for two empty town centre shops

A bid has been lodged for takeaway use merging two empty retail units formerly Thorntons and Phones4u in King Street. There are also plans for three self-contained units above Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Two empty shops could be in line for a new lease of life as a takeaway.

The owner of 177 and 177a King Street has applied for a change of use aimed at getting the units filled.

The two shops formerly Thorntons chocolate shop and Phones4u have been empty for at least three years.

They are among a string of retailers to have pulled out of the town centre as shopping habits shift including M&S, The Body Shop, Top Shop, Adams, and H Samuel.

Under the plans an internal wall will be taken down to create a single space.

The application has been made by The Rand Group, based in London.

The applicant's agent said the change-of-use to A5 (takeaway) was being put forward in an effort to attract an operator.

Meanwhile a separate application seeks prior approval to convert offices on the second and third floors into three self contained flats.

Jeweller H Samuel was among the last to bow out just over a year ago.

However, the prospect of Sports Direct moving into the anchor M&S store has been hailed as a boost to the town centre.

According to plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council the takeaway will create five new jobs, three part time and two full time.

People have until February 25 to comment on the proposals.

