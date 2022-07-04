Bid to extend holiday occupancy to 90 days at seafront flats

The former Regency Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, has won permission to become holiday flats. Now the owner wants to extend the permitted length of stay. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A seafront hotel being remodelled into holiday flats wants to increase the permitted length of stay from 28 to 90 days.

The Regency Hotel at 6-7 North Drive adjoins The Majestic, formerly the Sea Princess, and was granted permission to convert into holiday flats after attempts to create permanent homes failed.

Borough council planners are now being asked to vary an occupancy condition.

The bid states: "The occupied period of 28 days is fine for most situations but the applicant would like to extend the period to 90 days.

"The holiday summer season runs for ten weeks and the extended time will allow for families who may wish to stay for a longer period or retired folk who may wish to stay longer."

The nearby Imperial Hotel has raised concerns. It says: "Never do people holiday for a period of 90 days let alone 28 days, as this period of time would accurately be described as permanent living and not a leisure break from a permanent home."

The Majestic Hotel is up for sale for £1.2m, with the Regency annexe available under a separate negotiation.

To view the plans visit the council's planning portal quoting 06/22/0496/VCF.



