Ten bizarre items being put up for sale at department store where EVERYTHING must go

Everything is up for sale in department store Palmers including a broken Christmas tree and pepper sachets Picture: Liz Coates Archant

As a landmark store's closing down sale enters its last few days prices have been slashed and pretty much everything is being offered for sale.

Mother and daughter Nona Green, 95, and Teresa Durrant, 65, say they will miss Palmers after it shuts on Sunday March 15 Picture: Liz Coates Mother and daughter Nona Green, 95, and Teresa Durrant, 65, say they will miss Palmers after it shuts on Sunday March 15 Picture: Liz Coates

Administrators have confirmed that Palmers in Great Yarmouth will shut for good on Sunday, March 15.

Now an array of odd items is being included in the sell-off.

As well as all the shelves, fixtures and fittings bargain hunters can snap up a box of 2,000 pepper sachets for £1, a filing cabinet for £50, mannequins for £50, giant tins of plum tomatoes for £1, a box of 200 vinegar sachets, and a box of office envelopes.

Also on offer are 'danger' signs indicating a wet floor, 'sale' T-shirts, wooden crates and random Christmas items including a tree with broken fibre optic lights for £7.

Palmers department store overlooking a bustling Market Place in 1909. Photo: Clifford Temple Palmers department store overlooking a bustling Market Place in 1909. Photo: Clifford Temple

At its height Palmers was a byword for quality and good service - its sales floor brimming with luxury clothing, make-up, and gifts.

Today the ground floor is all but cleared.

The coffee shop closed on Saturday.

The Palmers coffee shop in October 1985. The popular meeting place closed on Saturday, March 7. The whole store is due to shut on Sunday March 15 Picture: Archant library The Palmers coffee shop in October 1985. The popular meeting place closed on Saturday, March 7. The whole store is due to shut on Sunday March 15 Picture: Archant library

Signs in the window today (Tuesday, March 10) claim 80pc off and some buy-one-get-one-free offers.

Bargains include Karen Millen jumpsuits from £220 to £44, a faux fur coat from £320 to £64, and a Quiz prom dress from £69.99 to £19.99.

Shoppers said they took little joy in bagging a bargain because they would miss Palmers - part of the Beales chain which collapsed at the end of January.

Mother and daughter Nona Green, 95 and Teresa Durrant, 65, came away with some perfume bargains for Christmas.

Mrs Green said they would miss the store, adding: 'It really is awful. We will have nothing left in Yarmouth.'

Jean Randall, 68, from Gorleston said she met up with her friends at the coffee shop on a Thursday, and they were now looking to try out new venues.

'It's a real shame,' she said. 'It's another nail in the coffin for Yarmouth.'

A spokesman for the administrators KPMG said: 'We are targeting the 15th March as the date for closure. Your readers may be interested to know that we've increased price reductions on all items in these final few days.'

No closing dates have been set for Beales's stores in Lowestoft and Beccles which are aiming to carry on until at least the end of March.

The ten odd things are:

1. Box of 2,000 pepper sachets

2. Filing cabinet

3. Mannequins £50

4. Giant tin of tomatoes £1

5. 'Sale' T shirts

6. Box of 200 vinegar sachets

7. Wooden crates

8. Christmas tree with broken lights

9. Wet floor signs

10. Box of office envelopes