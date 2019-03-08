15ft Bonmarché sign ripped down by strong winds
PUBLISHED: 17:58 11 March 2019
Strong winds caused a 15ft Bonmarché sign to be ripped off the side of one of its stores at the weekend.
The hole left in the side of the shop in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, has since been boarded up with cardboard.
One onlooker has claimed the sign nearly hit somebody as it fell to the ground.
Bonmarché has been approached for comment both at the store and at its head office but has not responded.
High winds caused havoc across Norfolk and Waveney at the weekend with gusts of up 60mph recorded in some areas of the county.
In Gorleston, a man was hit by a sign which had blown-off the Break charity store in the High Street on Sunday.
According to witnesses, the man suffered cuts to his head which left “blood everywhere”.
The charity apologised to the victim and said it was investigating the incident.