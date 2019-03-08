Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A supermarket in a Norfolk village has announced it will be replaced by another food store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Co-operative convenience store in Bradwell is set to close but will be reopened as a Morrisons although no date for the change has been confirmed yet.

A spokesman for the Central England Co-operative confirmed its store in Burgh Road had been sold.

The spokesman said: "The society has been working for several months on various proposals for the Bradwell store and chose this option to ensure that employment for colleagues would be retained.

"Like other retailers, we are constantly adapting to retail challenges at a local level, please be assured this decision was not taken lightly and is necessary to protect the long-term future and growth of the society as a whole."

You may also want to watch:

Councillor for the Bradwell North ward, Graham Plant, said residents had welcomed the news.

Mr Plant, said: "I think people are happy that we are getting a Morrisons.

"They think it will provide a more extensive selection which can only be a positive."

Earlier this month residents in the village voiced concerns about a mystery smell at the Tesco Express store in Beccles Road.