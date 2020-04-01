Search

New supermarket opening in Bradwell

PUBLISHED: 11:21 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 01 April 2020

A new Morrisons store has opened in Bradwell. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Teri Pengilley

A new supermarket will open in Bradwell and has pledged to support struggling local foodbanks.

The Morrisons store opens on Thursday (April 2) - replacing a Co-op that had closed earlier this year - as supermarkets across the UK deal with feeding the nation during the pandemic.

The 11,000 sq ft shop will employ a team of around one hundred staff in both full and part-time roles.

A spokesperson said food donated to the store will be distributed to food banks by the Morrisons Bradwell community champion - Sheryl Rumble - who works with the local community.

Typical items being donated include bread, eggs, orange juice and bags of pasta.

Local food banks, a critical source of food for the most vulnerable in our communities, are suffering badly during the current crisis, as donations have dried up rapidly over the last two weeks and demand has increased.

The spokesperson said: “To make it easier for customers to donate to food banks in store, purchase limits on items will be raised to four items, from three, and some removed altogether.”

The Bradwell store will create ‘local’ drop off points for customers to donate products to those in need and a donation hub will collect these additional products for their local food banks.

The store’s bakery, egg and fruit and veg packing site will open for an extra hour every day to make, prepare and pack food required to restock the food banks.

MORE: Coronavirus: Supermarkets’ latest measures to keep customers safe

David Potts, CEO of Morrisons, said: “As a food maker and shopkeeper we are uniquely placed to help. We know food banks are finding life very difficult and running our manufacturing sites for an extra hour each day to help restock them is the right decision at this time.”

In the coming months the shop will offer other features including a coffee bar with 40 seats, a garden shop selling bouquets and small plants, a bakery counter and cake shop, a butcher counter and petrol station.

Managers of other supermarkets in the area have asked customers to respect staff, who due to the crisis have been classified as key workers.

• Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

