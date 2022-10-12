Bradwell retail property for let after charity shop closes

After more than a decade based on Mill Lane, Bradwell, Barnardo's Furniture store has closed. - Credit: James Weeds

A charity furniture shop which has been in the heart of Bradwell for over a decade has closed its doors for the last time.

Barnardo's Furniture store on Mill Lane has ceased trading following a decline in trade and income, the charity has said.

On Wednesday, workers were inside the premises in the village near Gorleston removing the last signs and the property is currently for let.

A spokesperson for Barnardo’s Retail said: “Despite the best efforts of our dedicated staff and volunteers at our furniture store in Bradwell, it was not viable to continue trading.

"With the lease coming to an end, we have taken the difficult decision to close this store.

The inside of Barnardo's Furniture store on Mill Lane, Bradwell is empty. There is another store located on Magdalen Way in Gorleston. - Credit: James Weeds

“We would like to thank all those who have supported us in Bradwell over the years."

Bradwell Parish councillor Daniel Candon said: "It is right that Barnardo’s are recognised for all the charitable work they have undertaken in Bradwell."

Earlier in the year, Barnardo's closed other branches in Norwich and Lowestoft.