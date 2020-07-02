Search

Advanced search

‘The easy bit was being closed’ - seaside restaurant’s route to reopening on July 4

PUBLISHED: 06:54 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:54 02 July 2020

Brandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford's

Brandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford's

Archant

For restauranteur Tyrone Harold interpreting the government’s “ambiguous” guidance on what he can and can’t do ahead of July 4 has not been an exact science.

Brandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford'sBrandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford's

Some things like going up to the bar are discouraged, not banned, and there is always room for interpretation.

Finding the safest way back to business has been on his mind since lockdown was imposed - and Saturday’s reopening at Branford’s in Caister is not the end of the road.

With Covid-19 receding, but still in the rear view mirror, he is keen to welcome back customers and introduce them to the new systems, but worries about “iPhone warriors” snapping misleading pictures that make “four people look like 40”.

For him the bottom line is safety and confidence.

Brandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford'sBrandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford's

“The guidance tells us what we should do but does not say we have to enforce it that heavily,” he said. “It is pretty ambiguous.

“We are trying very hard to instil confidence and show we are doing the utmost we can to make it a safe and enjoyable experience.

“You are going out because you want to enjoy yourself, not be put in a straightjacket and told you cannot move.

“Overall I am looking forward to it. We have to get started.“There will be things that stick and there will be positives.

Brandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford'sBrandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford's

“Standards will improve.

“In some ways it will be harder for the staff than the customers because they are going to have to be very vigilant.”

Mr Harold said some eateries had been put off from opening for the first weekend because “that is when you are going to get the iPhone warriors out”.

“You can take a photo from a number of angles and make four people look like 40,” he added.

And he urged more cautious or vulnerable people to stay away at first, but then ask venues to show them what measures they had put in place before they made a booking.

“The most important thing is creating customer and workforce confidence.

“We have seen lots of people over the course of this week who have said they are not ready to come back.

You may also want to watch:

“Give it a miss for the first weekend if you are nervous because there could be a surge of people who are less worried.

“But after that pop in to your favourite place you like to go, stick your head round the door and see how you feel. They would be fools not to let you look around.

“You cannot come in here and not think ‘that’s been moved around’. It is quite evident.

“The easy bit was being closed, the hard bit is reopening and making a profit.

“I thought ‘we have to make this work’ - over the last three months I have thought of nothing else.

“We did not have the guidance until about a week ago so it has been a whirlwind.”

Customers at Branford’s at The Old Hall will find a trimmed back menu and continental-style table service.

A marquee has been added to create more outdoor space.

Overall capacity has gone down from 105 to 75 - although it has doubled outside.

The restaurant itself has gone from 52 to 44 covers, with staggered reservations.

On arrival people will find a distanced meet-and-greet and be taken to a table.

Ordering is via iPads that link directly to the kitchen and bar and diners can draw the attention of staff by raising table-tennis bats - quarantined after each sitting, along with sauce pots.

Once a table is free it becomes ‘inactive’ until sanitised.

There is also a one-way system in place.

For extra transparency their risk assessment and details of their cleaning regime are on display.

Mr Harold said the main balancing act involved following the guidelines to cut the virus risk and making sure people had an enjoyable time despite the restrictions.

Branford’s is continuing with its delivery service but may look to cut the number of days.

It is opening at 10.30am on Saturday, July 4.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘The easy bit was being closed’ - seaside restaurant’s route to reopening on July 4

Brandford's in Caister is working hard to make the restaurant as safe as possible with various measures including more outdoor space and table tennis bats to summon staff attention Picture: Branford's

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

When will Norfolk’s museums and galleries reopen?

Social distancing measures will be in place when the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts reopens on July 7. Picture: Andy Crouch

‘We are responding to demand’ - Schools trust head on summer holiday lessons for year 10 pupils

Rachel de Souza. Picture: Andi Sapey

Restaurant gears up for Saturday reopening as lockdown transformation seen for the first time

The Southey Family have been working tirelessly in lockdown to get Burgh Hall ready for when guests return. Photo: Paul Southey