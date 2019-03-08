Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:52 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 15 October 2019

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

A historic leisure resort has been given the go ahead to build a car showroom on its site.

The indoor bowls green at Browston Hall closed 18 months ago. Picture: Jon CarterThe indoor bowls green at Browston Hall closed 18 months ago. Picture: Jon Carter

Browston Hall near Belton submitted plans to convert its former indoor bowls green into a classic car sales showroom earlier this year.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has now approved the proposals at the 23-acre site but it is not known when work will start.

The bowls club at Browston Hall closed nearly two years ago but the resort still offers guests a range of sporting activities including golf and tennis.

The hall itself is a Grade II listed house and provides restaurant facilities and residential accommodation.

The complex is open year-round and hosts events including weddings and private functions.

For more information on Browston Hall's offering visit its website.

