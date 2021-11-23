Country club reveals development plans for 82 lodges and spa

Browston Hall is looking to add 82 holiday lodges at its countryside site. - Credit: James Bass

A golf and leisure venue is looking to expand its facilities to include a spa, touring caravan and campervan spaces, and holiday lodges.

The changes at Browston Hall, near Belton, mean sweeping away a golf driving range said to be the biggest strain on the business with maintenance costs "significantly" exceeding income.

Consultation documents circulated online ahead of a planning bid say the business is only able to carry on due to the owner's financial support and that changes are needed to make the business sustainable.

Browston Hall has plans to add 82 holiday lodges and a spa. - Credit: Savills

They say being able to offer overnight accommodation would boost the wedding venue offer and deliver "a high quality rural holiday destination".

Under the plans the restaurant and events venue within the Grade II* listed hall, together with the tennis courts and bowling green would remain.

However, the modern extension would be remodelled to provide new indoor bowling and snooker facilities.

Meanwhile drawings included in the documents show 32 lodges on the south side and 50 to the east.

People are being urged to have their say as part of a pre-application process.

There will also be an opportunity to comment once formal plans are submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

People on social media have raised concerns about the impact on the area.

Norwich-based Lanpro are delivering a public presentation at New Road Sports and Leisure Centre in New Road, Belton, on December 10 at 3pm.

Ken Botwright, chairman of Belton with Browston Parish Council, said the planning agents would be on hand to answer any questions until around 6pm.

He said some people were "absolutely opposed" to the proposals amid concerns about traffic and large, modern touring vehicles clogging up single lane rural roads with no passing places.

No trees are being lost as a result of the development and new ones are being planted.

The 23-acre site has a history of diversification bids.

In 2019 the leisure resort was given the green light to convert its indoor bowls green into a classic car showroom on its site.

A spokesman for Lanpro said the new development proposal was in its early stages.

To see the documents visit www.lanproservices.co.uk.