News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Plans for 80 holiday lodges and spa submitted to council

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:59 PM March 22, 2022
Browston Hall plans to replace its indoor bowls green with a 'classic car sales showroom'. Picture:

Browston Hall wants to expand its leisure and hospitality offer with the addition of 80 holiday lodges. - Credit: James Bass

A bid to transform a golf and leisure club into a countryside holiday haven is in the hands of planners.

Browston Hall, at Browston Green, near Gorleston, says the business is unviable - the impact of Covid adding to its woes - and that changes are needed to get it back on its feet.

The community and parish council have already been consulted as part of the bid with more than 80 homes sent leaflets and a public meeting held on December 10 drawing a range of concerns.

People gathered in the sport centre for the Browston Hall meeting

People gathered in the sport centre for the Browston Hall meeting - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The application has been submitted in two parts, referring to the east and the south side, with each being decided separately.

In the east 50 lodges, classed as caravans, are planned with a new leisure provision including ten-pin bowling, snooker, and a golf simulator taking shape in the existing, modern extension to listed Browston Hall.

The bar, restaurant, tennis, and bowling green will stay. 

One of the presentation slides about the proposed changes to Browston Hall shown at the meeting

One of the presentation slides about the proposed changes to Browston Hall shown at the meeting - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Meanwhile the driving range building will be demolished to make way for a new spa.

On the south side a nine-hole golf course will be swept away for 30 new lodges in a countryside setting with grassed areas.

A bid to host touring caravans has been dropped from the plans, and the land given over to a wildflower meadow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast
  2. 2 Chip stall owners 'battling' on despite rising costs
  3. 3 Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub
  1. 4 Appeal after runner bitten three times in 'chilling' dog attack
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth thief jailed for tractor GPS raids after DNA match
  3. 6 Coastal village leads the way in recycling stakes with launch of Hemsby Cup
  4. 7 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth bus depot
  5. 8 The 9 Great Yarmouth projects being funded by the £20.1m Town Deal cash
  6. 9 If you have between £250,000 and £1m here's what you can buy in Gorleston
  7. 10 Couple bid emotional farewell to seaside chippy they ran for 30 years

The papers say the development meets "a pressing need" to diversity.

A presentation on the Browston Hall plans was shown 

A presentation on the Browston Hall plans was shown - Credit: Anthony Carroll

They say: "At present the business operates at a loss and is only able to continue operations as a result of the owner’s financial support.

"The golf course is one of the largest financial ‘strains’ on the business with its maintenance costs significantly exceeding the annual revenue it generates.

"One of the major issues affecting the sustainability of the business, in particular the wedding venue, is the absence of any overnight accommodation for guests.

"Offering overnight accommodation and expanding the facilities to deliver a sustainable, high quality rural holiday destination, will allow the business to return to profitability in time."

The single storey lodges proposed have been named to reflect the local area with visitors choosing to stay in The Herringfleet, The St Olaves, the Fritton, or The Lound, depending on where they are on the site.

A decision is due by June 16. To view the plans and have your say visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.



Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Woman found dead in caravan in Scratby

Woman found dead in seaside caravan

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Chelsie Dack

Questions remain after inquest into death of Chelsie Dack, 23

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Madam's Hair and Beauty Consultants is a new salon which has opened in Great Yarmouth. It is owned by Evie Parsons.

'I've always dreamed of this' - Teen opens hair salon in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich is to get a new The Range store near Tuckswood. The one at Longwater is pictured.

Opening date revealed for new The Range store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon