Family pub and restaurant opens outdoor pool to cold water swimmers

A family-run pub and restaurant is offering its outdoor pool for those looking to reap the benefits of cold water swimming.

It may sound bonkers to some, but the sport is fast becoming the new health and fitness craze in Norfolk.

And for those who would like to give it a go without the worry of swimming in the sea or rivers, Burgh Hall in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle, is offering its pool and facilities during the colder months.

The idea came to owner Paul Southey after speaking with a friend who regularly partakes in cold water swims.

And as his pool sits unheated and unused until the summer, the 54-year-old thought it was the perfect opportunity.

Mr Southey said: "We are really busy in the summer, but during the winter the pool sits there doing nothing.

"I kept hearing about how popular cold water and wild swimming has become and I thought it was a great idea.

"I decided to put a post on online, to see what people think, and the response was unbelievable.

"I never realised how much it would take off. It has been crazy."

The venue owner has been inundated with bookings and requests from local groups and cold swimming enthusiasts.

From Friday, January 28, the pool will be open seven days a week from 8am until 10pm for a small charge of £3 - with no time limit.

The Southey family - including his wife Pauline Southey, son David Southey and daughter-in-law Hayley Southey - took over Burgh Hall in January 2020 after previously running The Kingfisher Bar and Restaurant in Burgh Castle for 14 years.

During their short time at the business and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the family gave the venue a new lease of life with an updated look.

The site also includes a bar, restaurant, function room, wedding chapel and indoor soft play area.

Mr Southey is looking forward to the summer with hopes of hosting more events and welcoming back holidaymakers.

He added: "We had a very bumpy ride in the beginning but we just got on with it.

"You only get out what you put in and we have worked really hard to make it what it is now."