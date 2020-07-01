Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth Borough Council expands grants scheme for businesses impacted by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:35 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 01 July 2020

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Businesses in Great Yarmouth could be eligible for grants of up to £25,000 as the borough council expands a financial assistance scheme for traders impacted by coronavirus.

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James BassView south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

The council - which has so far handed out around £30m in government grants to eligible businesses - has said funds are still available under both the government’s original scheme as well as a newer local scheme supporting businesses which were not eligible for the other support but can prove they have suffered hardship due to Covid-19.

The local scheme is aimed at businesses with ongoing fixed property overheads, and businesses are encouraged to check online guidance to see if they could be eligible.

Under the scheme, eligible businesses within the retail, hospitality or tourism sectors can now apply for up to £25,000 if they meet certain criteria.

Grants of either £2,000, £5,000 and £10,000 are still available, with one grant award per business or property.

The amount available for charity properties has doubled to £10,000.

In addition, home-based businesses can also now apply for a grant if they can demonstrate they have fixed home costs that are attributable to business costs.

Those prioritised for the scheme are small businesses in shared offices and regular market traders who do not have their own business rates assessments, bed and breakfasts which pay council tax instead of business rate and charity properties that are in receipt of charitable business rates relief.

Traders are being advised to visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-businesses for the link to the application form, eligibility criteria and further business advice.

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In addition, the council’s business helpline 0808 196 2240 will still be available until July 13, when applications close.

You may also want to watch:

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership is also offering a number of grant opportunities for businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk.

This includes capital grants of £25,000 to £50,000 to support short-term business resilience projects and longer-term recovery and diversification projects, covering up to 50 per cent of eligible costs, which could include premises, plant and machinery, commercial vehicles, or fixtures and fittings.

Cllr Carl Smith, the council leader, and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, the Labour group leader, said: “The further reopening of the economy is very welcome although we know the coming months will continue to be challenging for businesses. We therefore want to ensure that as many local businesses as possible are aware of the opportunities and access the funding and support to which they might be entitled.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Borough Council expands grants scheme for businesses impacted by coronavirus

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘The Mo Farah of pigeon racing’ - Norfolk bird leaves thousands trailing

Glen Estoe and Nicole Chapman with their winning pigeon who has bought glory to Norfolk Picture: supplied by Glen Estoe

Flood defence work to close four roads this summer

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston, from this summer. Picture: George Ryan

Police drone hunt in seaside town found no ‘armed gang’ after public call in

Police patrolled the area around South Market Road in Great Yarmouth yesterday after claims that a group of men were acting 'suspiciously' in the area - possibly armed with knives. Photo: Google

New market will help deter seagulls from town

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council