Great Yarmouth Borough Council expands grants scheme for businesses impacted by coronavirus

Businesses in Great Yarmouth could be eligible for grants of up to £25,000 as the borough council expands a financial assistance scheme for traders impacted by coronavirus.

The council - which has so far handed out around £30m in government grants to eligible businesses - has said funds are still available under both the government’s original scheme as well as a newer local scheme supporting businesses which were not eligible for the other support but can prove they have suffered hardship due to Covid-19.

The local scheme is aimed at businesses with ongoing fixed property overheads, and businesses are encouraged to check online guidance to see if they could be eligible.

Under the scheme, eligible businesses within the retail, hospitality or tourism sectors can now apply for up to £25,000 if they meet certain criteria.

Grants of either £2,000, £5,000 and £10,000 are still available, with one grant award per business or property.

The amount available for charity properties has doubled to £10,000.

In addition, home-based businesses can also now apply for a grant if they can demonstrate they have fixed home costs that are attributable to business costs.

Those prioritised for the scheme are small businesses in shared offices and regular market traders who do not have their own business rates assessments, bed and breakfasts which pay council tax instead of business rate and charity properties that are in receipt of charitable business rates relief.

Traders are being advised to visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-businesses for the link to the application form, eligibility criteria and further business advice.

In addition, the council’s business helpline 0808 196 2240 will still be available until July 13, when applications close.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership is also offering a number of grant opportunities for businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk.

This includes capital grants of £25,000 to £50,000 to support short-term business resilience projects and longer-term recovery and diversification projects, covering up to 50 per cent of eligible costs, which could include premises, plant and machinery, commercial vehicles, or fixtures and fittings.

Cllr Carl Smith, the council leader, and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, the Labour group leader, said: “The further reopening of the economy is very welcome although we know the coming months will continue to be challenging for businesses. We therefore want to ensure that as many local businesses as possible are aware of the opportunities and access the funding and support to which they might be entitled.”