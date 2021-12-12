'This will bring jobs': Firms back huge windfarm plan

Businesses have welcomed the news that Swedish energy firm Vattenfall has been given the green light for the Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm.

Great Yarmouth-based Gibb Safety & Survival has a contract to provide protective clothing and survival equipment to Vattenfall's existing 11 UK wind farms.

Terry Simmons, director at the Gibb Group, said: "Our business is at the very heartbeat of this project.

"It is extremely pleasing to see the announcement of Boreas as it will have a direct impact on us being able to create new jobs in the region."

Lee Sparkes, European sales manager at Gibb Safety & Survival, said: "Having recently been awarded the PPE and workwear contract in the UK for Vattenfall, it will be really pleasing to our team to deliver essential equipment locally to the main distribution hub.

"We have some really exciting projects in the pipeline but working closely with Vattenfall to improve on essential safety culture, sustainability and the development of new products on such a local project is welcome."

Dan Greeves is head of renewables at OEG Offshore, which acquired his Lenwade-based business Pegasus Welfare Solutions (PWS) earlier this year.

Mr Greeves and Pegasus had previously invented the world’s first in-turbine tower toilet.

Vattenfall was its first customer - ordering an in-tower unit for every turbine in its Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

Mr Greeves said: “This consent for one of the first in-flight offshore wind farms in the east of England makes all the difference to the cluster of businesses in the supply chain.

“It offers certainty of opportunity to businesses looking to invest in the region.

“This will bring new jobs to the region, skills training and widespread benefits as well as confidence for investors."

He added: “I live in Reepham close to where Vattenfall will be constructing Norfolk Boreas and Vanguard and know the efforts its team has gone to to mitigate disruption and impact of the infrastructure to peoples lives."

Firms like Great Yarmouth-based Worley and GEV Power as well as Lowestoft-based James Fisher Marine are also in a prime condition to reap the benefits of the Boreas Wind Farm.

They are already involved with Vattenfall by delivering services from turbine blade maintenance and inspections on 50 wind farms in the UK and Europe.