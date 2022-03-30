News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

New planning bid for former seafront pub

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:36 PM March 30, 2022
The former Gunner pub in Great Yarmouth bidding for a new cafe use

The former Gunner pub in Great Yarmouth opposite the Pleasure Beach is bidding for a new use. Pictured here in April 2021. - Credit: Google maps

A seafront pub remodelled by Lacons Brewery in the 1930s to serve the residents of a newly built estate is being touted for a new use.

The former Gunner pub in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, kept its name for more than 60 years until 1996 when it became the Rok bar.

More recently ice-creams and fish and chips have been sold from the building, parts of which formed the original quartermaster's house belonging to the military barracks which stood there from 1855 to 1924.

The Rock pub in South Beach Parade Great Yarmouth in 2011.

The former Gunner pub in Great Yarmouth, later renamed Rok, pictured in July 2011. A new bid has been lodged to change its use from pub to cafe. - Credit: Google Maps

A proposed new development would see it abandon its pub use and become a cafe instead.

The plans put forward say it would create three full time jobs and be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council in support of the bid say it would bring back into use a long-empty building and provide an additional resource for residents and visitors.

The Barrack estate, Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: EDP For: EDP EDP pics © 2006 (01603)

The Barrack Estate was built in the 1920s on land formerly occupied by military barracks. The Quartermaster's house was transformed by Lacon's brewery into The Gunner pub to serve the new residents. - Credit: EDP pics © 2006

The papers say: "Although the former use of the premises was as a public house this use has long ceased, with part of the original premises now used as a hot food takeaway.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work suspended at former Pontins following collapse of lender
  2. 2 Former pub and nightclub in Great Yarmouth has been sold
  3. 3 Great Yarmouth singer competing at London 02 for £100k deal
  1. 4 'A legacy of quality and service' as prominent hotelier dies
  2. 5 Marina Centre vacancies revealed as £26m opening nears
  3. 6 Gorleston man 'excited' about his future on third river crossing
  4. 7 Taxi driver Amanda to take on 'Miss Voluptuous' North Sea charity dip
  5. 8 Former Pontins site up for sale as development firm collapses
  6. 9 'Deficient' bid for 171 new Persimmon homes set for approval
  7. 10 Meet the team putting borough on the map for their footballing skills

"There is little prospect of the former use as a pub being viable but the proposed re-use of the building as a café serving hot food and drinks is considered a suitable re-use of the building, particularly taking into account the location of the premises within the main seafront policy area and the proposed operational hours which includes the early evening period."

After the military barracks closed in 1924 the land was cleared for housing and a pub hewn from the old quartermaster's house for the new residents, said Great Yarmouth historian and writer Colin Tooke.

The Gunner opened in 1938 and was well supported for much of its 60 years, locals remembering it being the hub of the community and the go-to destination on a Saturday night, as well as a popular choice for darts and pool players.

Unusually the pub kept its same name for a long period of time, Mr Tooke said.

A sign at the building proclaims a "coffee house coming soon".

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0086/CU.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ralph Ineson filming Waving at Hemsby

Gallery

Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the

Great Yarmouth pub fire: Investigators cannot rule out people still inside

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon