'Book dates and toasties': Town's new café has successful start

Published: 10:18 AM September 16, 2021

Book dates and great toasties have been attracting visitors to a town’s café, which has "taken off" in its first few months in business.

Café on the Corner opened in Broad Row in Great Yarmouth back in May and its owner Amanda Dyball said she can’t quite believe how successful it has been.

The 43-year-old, who has a background in catering, said: “I was offered the opportunity by the landlord of the building and my fiancé Scott and family encouraged me to try and give it a go.

“When we first started it was really slow, but we opened just as we were coming out of the lockdown. As time has gone on, we have become really popular and we are always busy.

“I still pinch myself. It’s just amazing. I’m overwhelmed by it all really. I know some people think it’s just a café but this has been a massive confidence boost for me.

“When I hear the positive feedback, it makes me feel like I'm doing something worthwhile.”

The business – which was recently awarded a five-star hygiene rating - underwent a full renovation before its opening, offering a modern and “rustic” setting for customers to enjoy.

Its menu includes breakfasts, wraps, burgers, toastie, salads and sweet treats as well as hot and cold drinks.

But its Ms Dyball’s “book dates” which have people in the town talking.

On the café's wall are books wrapped in brown paper with only a few words on the front, giving clues to its genre.

Customers can buy a book which they can read inside, take home or gift to someone else.

Ms Dyball added: “It was my daughter's idea; she had seen something similar a while back at university.

“So, I designed the café around the books - even though they were the last thing to go up.

“You chose what you want from the wall but you don’t really know what book you’re getting. It’s up to you to decide if you want to date that book.

“It has been really popular. We have had a few people come in purely for that.”

Amanda Dyball is the owner of Cafe on the Corner in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Amanda Dyball



