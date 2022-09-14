News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:29 AM September 14, 2022
Beach Road Chippy in Caister is up for sale

A village fish and chip shop which has been serving customers for more than 40-years is up for sale. 

Beach Road Chippy, in Caister, is currently on the market for £220,000. 

The decision has been made by the current owner who is due to retire.

But they are hoping to hand the property over to someone who is able to continue their legacy or they have the "passion" to create a brand new business.

The commercial property is being listed with Paul Hubbard estate agents, which said: "Although the business has been serving top quality fish and chips for decades, due to the fantastic location of the property it could lend itself well to any kind of takeaway, restaurant, café or coffee shop."

The property includes a large array of equipment and also offers two dining areas, a preparation area, two toilets and a kitchen.

On the first floor there are also two storage rooms and outside there is a garden and courtyard space.

Although it's currently being used solely for commercial purposes, there is the possibility to convert the space upstairs into residential.

PROPERTY FACTS

Beach Road, Caister, Norfolk

Guide price: £220,000

Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, 01502 531218

https://www.paulhubbardonline.com/





