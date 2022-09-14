'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires
- Credit: Paul Hubbard
A village fish and chip shop which has been serving customers for more than 40-years is up for sale.
Beach Road Chippy, in Caister, is currently on the market for £220,000.
The decision has been made by the current owner who is due to retire.
But they are hoping to hand the property over to someone who is able to continue their legacy or they have the "passion" to create a brand new business.
The commercial property is being listed with Paul Hubbard estate agents, which said: "Although the business has been serving top quality fish and chips for decades, due to the fantastic location of the property it could lend itself well to any kind of takeaway, restaurant, café or coffee shop."
The property includes a large array of equipment and also offers two dining areas, a preparation area, two toilets and a kitchen.
On the first floor there are also two storage rooms and outside there is a garden and courtyard space.
Most Read
- 1 What are the three cheapest homes in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston?
- 2 Pubs across Norfolk to cut food and drink prices for one day only
- 3 The Norfolk pub pillow fight King Charles III will never forget
- 4 New bridge could lead to closure of fire station
- 5 All you need to know about this year's Out There Festival
- 6 Nailed it! Norfolk woodworker stars in Channel 4 show
- 7 Football match abandoned after town's player knocked out on pitch
- 8 Pub to hold karaoke fun day to raise funds for domestic abuse charity
- 9 Fake nesting cliff for more than 400 seabirds planned for Yarmouth
- 10 Haven Bridge reopens after damage caused by heavy load
Although it's currently being used solely for commercial purposes, there is the possibility to convert the space upstairs into residential.
PROPERTY FACTS
Beach Road, Caister, Norfolk
Guide price: £220,000
Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, 01502 531218
https://www.paulhubbardonline.com/