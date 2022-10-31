Caister parish council concerned following pub closure

The Gate in Caister has closed its doors. - Credit: James Weeds

The closure of a landmark pub in a Norfolk coastal village has led to a council chairman saying he is concerned about the move.

The Gate on Caister's High Street closed on Wednesday, October 26.

A sign has been installed above the front doors reading: "Publican Wanted".

On Monday, The Gate's now former landlady, Mel Cunliffe, confirmed the pub's closure but she did not want to comment.

Caister Parish Council chairman Tony Baker said the council was "sad to see The Gate go".

"As a parish, we are concerned that it appears licenced premises are struggling," Mr Baker said.

"It is such a shame to see The Gate closed. It was more of a village hub than a pub.

"The parish council hopes a new publican takes over the premises soon and that The Gate continues to be a welcoming business for the village."

Following an earlier closure, The Gate reopened in April 2018 as a “traditional and a little bit quirky” venue.

