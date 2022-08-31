Village store ditches freezers as electricity bills start to soar

A village store has been forced to ditch frozen food and sold six of its freezers due to spiralling energy bills.

DWT Plunkett Supermarket in Caister has been forced to stop storing frozen food due to fears over future electricity costs.

On Saturday owners Gary and Tracey Plunkett got rid of six freezers at the Tan Lane store, leaving it with only one.

They took the decision after the couple realised bills could soar from the current £8,000 a year figure to about £31,000 a year if they retained all the freezers.

Mr Plunkett said: "We were paying about £8,000 a year and we worked it out it be would be over £30,00 if we kept the freezers.

DWT Plunkett Supermarket in Tan Lane, Caister - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"Basically we thought either we are going to have to make changes, cut out items that use a lot of electricity, or we close down.

"So we took the decision to remove the freezers and see if it helps.

"Obviously it is going to bring electric down, but whether it brings it down enough I don't know.

"All we have got now is one freezer in the shop. It is just a standard size freezer.

Gary Plunkett is facing ever spiralling bills - Credit: Gary Plunkett

"Usually it would be full of frozen foods, but at the moment what we have got in there is boxes of lollies, two pies, one packet of sausages, a few burgers and a couple of bags of chips.

"We have virtually done away with frozen altogether just to save money otherwise we would go bankrupt.

"It's a shame as we have doing frozen items for around about 45 years and basically it has been our main seller.

"I would say it over half of our takings normally."

Mr Plunkett said that the shop could close by Christmas if fuel bills keep spiralling.

He said: "That could be a possibility.That is when our next bill comes through. Our new rates start on October 1 so we need to make a decision what we are going to do.

"I mean we will try and carry on but if things get out of hand with prices we will have to stop electric completely, which is virtually impossible."

The opening of the store in 1970. Pictured are David and Patrica Plunkett and Frank Dugdale - Credit: Gary Plunkett

The family-run store was opened in 1970.