Vets expanding to garage site amid surge in new animal owners

A village vets is expanding to a new, larger site after the pandemic created a surge in pet ownership.

Caister vets opened in 2017 as a single vet practice but now has eight with a total staff of 30, and has outgrown its home in Ormesby Road.

The practice, part of the Westover independent group, is now looking to open a sister site at the former Beck motorhomes building in Martham Road, Rollesby.

The bid is in the hands of planners but if approved will see a much bigger premises with seven consulting rooms, two surgical theatres and separate waiting rooms for cats and dogs as well as their own wards.

Practice manager Laura Simm, said a lack of parking stopped them expanding where they were.

She said the business had boomed, especially since the pandemic when so many people who did not have a pet before, decided to get one.

Under the changes Caister will stay open, but mainly for routine issues like vaccinations.

The new centre aims to open in spring next year bringing new jobs for a range of roles including veterinary nurses and receptionists.

Miss Simm said: "Caister has been a real success story.

"Before we came here there was nothing really north of the river.

"The feedback has been amazing which is why we have grown so quickly. We were much needed."

She said they had been looking for the right site since early 2020 with parking being among the key considerations, as well as being close to Caister - Rollesby being just seven minutes away.

The practice has a waiting list and hopes the new premises will help its staff to treat more animals.

Meanwhile the two-pronged impact of Covid and Brexit had hit the veterinary profession hard, and lead to many leaving to pursue other careers, she added.

The proposed new centre also has parking for 47 cars.

No animals will be kept overnight, all those needing to stay on the wards being transferred to North Walsham.

Opening hours are given in the plans as 8am to 6.30pm weekdays and 8.30am to midday on Saturday.

To view the plans visit the borough council's website quoting reference 06/22/0272/F.