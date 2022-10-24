Six holiday units planned for leisure estate complex

A leisure complex is bidding to expand its offering to people wishing to stay in and visit the Great Yarmouth area.

Caldecott Hall at Fritton wants to convert three barns into six holiday accommodation units offering up to 17 bed spaces.

The applicant Tingdene Holiday Parks Ltd has submitted its conversion bid to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Tingdene already has approved plans to install 157 static caravans at the hall on a former golf driving range and course, with some being completed.

It says the caravans are drawing strong interest and it wants to expand its offer even further.

A statement said: "Tingdene are seeking to continue to invest in the development of Caldecott Hall and satisfy the demand for ‘owner’ holiday accommodation in the Great Yarmouth area by continuing to provide a range of types of holiday accommodation within the Caldecott Hall complex.

"The three existing historic former agricultural barns, which have previously been used for storage and offices, are proposed to be converted to six units of holiday accommodation."

To comment on the plans, which would keep the barn's historic appearance, search the council's planning portal, reference number 06/22/0883/LB.