Bid for 157 static caravans on former golf driving range

Caldecott Hall is planning some changes including adding a static caravan park and creating a quick play nine-hole golf course

A leisure complex is looking to add a static caravan park as it makes a raft of changes.

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers. The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

The new units will be sited on the former driving range and seven of the fairways on the “short” 18-hole golf course at Caldecott Hall, in Fritton.

The other 18-hole course is not affected by the proposal and a new nine-hole course that can be played more quickly and appeal to more people is to be created.

The caravan park application is being made by Tingdene Holiday Parks who have sites all along the east coast, including three in the Lowestoft area.

Documents prepared by agents Lanpro say caravan users will be able to use the golf and leisure club’s facilities.

The proposed layout of the 157 caravans being proposed by Tingdene Caravan Parks at Caldecott Hall in Fritton

The 157-units will have their own sewage treatment plant.

Caldecott Hall Golf and Leisure Complex covers some 400 acres off the A143 Beccles Road between Fritton and Belton.

It offers two 18-hole golf courses, leisure, spa and fitness facilities within the barn complex which are open to both members and non-members, and the Fairways Lake Holiday Village with 42 lodges.

The development site is not said to be visible from elsewhere within the complex or from outside the site.

Access will be from the existing main drive, built to support numerous comings and goings including those from a 100-bed hotel for which permission was granted but never used.

According to papers prepared for planners golf club membership has decreased from 500 to 300 in the last six years.

In the same period leisure club membership has halved to 100.

A design and access statement submitted alongside the plans states: “The proposed development will help Great Yarmouth Borough Council to deliver on its tourism objectives through the provision of high-quality holiday accommodation of an appropriate scale and sustainable design on a well contained and screened site, while also encouraging the ongoing vitality of the existing golf course and leisure facilities at Caldecott Hall.

“It is the intention to create a new style of golf membership incorporating a nine-hole membership to suit emerging trends in golf and the move towards shorter formats which can be played more quickly and be attractive to a wider range of young, female, and older players, and also to people staying at the proposed caravan park.”