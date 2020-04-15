Search

Advanced search

Bid for 157 static caravans on former golf driving range

PUBLISHED: 16:39 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 15 April 2020

Caldecott Hall is planning some changes including adding a static caravan park and creating a quick play nine-hole golf course Picture: Nick Butcher

Caldecott Hall is planning some changes including adding a static caravan park and creating a quick play nine-hole golf course Picture: Nick Butcher

A leisure complex is looking to add a static caravan park as it makes a raft of changes.

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

The new units will be sited on the former driving range and seven of the fairways on the “short” 18-hole golf course at Caldecott Hall, in Fritton.

The other 18-hole course is not affected by the proposal and a new nine-hole course that can be played more quickly and appeal to more people is to be created.

The caravan park application is being made by Tingdene Holiday Parks who have sites all along the east coast, including three in the Lowestoft area.

Documents prepared by agents Lanpro say caravan users will be able to use the golf and leisure club’s facilities.

The proposed layout of the 157 caravans being proposed by Tingdene Caravan Parks at Caldecott Hall in Fritton Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.The proposed layout of the 157 caravans being proposed by Tingdene Caravan Parks at Caldecott Hall in Fritton Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

The 157-units will have their own sewage treatment plant.

You may also want to watch:

Caldecott Hall Golf and Leisure Complex covers some 400 acres off the A143 Beccles Road between Fritton and Belton.

It offers two 18-hole golf courses, leisure, spa and fitness facilities within the barn complex which are open to both members and non-members, and the Fairways Lake Holiday Village with 42 lodges.

The development site is not said to be visible from elsewhere within the complex or from outside the site.

Access will be from the existing main drive, built to support numerous comings and goings including those from a 100-bed hotel for which permission was granted but never used.

According to papers prepared for planners golf club membership has decreased from 500 to 300 in the last six years.

In the same period leisure club membership has halved to 100.

A design and access statement submitted alongside the plans states: “The proposed development will help Great Yarmouth Borough Council to deliver on its tourism objectives through the provision of high-quality holiday accommodation of an appropriate scale and sustainable design on a well contained and screened site, while also encouraging the ongoing vitality of the existing golf course and leisure facilities at Caldecott Hall.

“It is the intention to create a new style of golf membership incorporating a nine-hole membership to suit emerging trends in golf and the move towards shorter formats which can be played more quickly and be attractive to a wider range of young, female, and older players, and also to people staying at the proposed caravan park.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

From award-winning B&B to Asda delivery driver - the road to making ends meet

Gary and Julie Smith run the top-rated B&B for Norfolk but due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gary Smith is now helping out delivering for Asda. Picture: James Bass /Gary Smith

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Most Read

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

From award-winning B&B to Asda delivery driver - the road to making ends meet

Gary and Julie Smith run the top-rated B&B for Norfolk but due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gary Smith is now helping out delivering for Asda. Picture: James Bass /Gary Smith

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hundreds donate laundry bags for contaminated hospital uniform

Hundreds of drawstring bags have been donated for Norfolk hospital workers to use during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured are 65 bags received in Hingham. Picture: Jo Downes

Further five patients to test positive for coronavirus die at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Smashed to smithereens’ - Landlords’ shock as car crashes into pub at 2am on Easter Sunday

The Red Herring Pub's smoking shelter, which was destroyed on Easter Sunday. PHOTO: Lauren Partington

Coronavirus: How well is the NHS volunteer scheme working?

Health secretary Matt Hancock answers questions from the media during a daily briefing at10 Downing Street. Picture: PA Wire

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24