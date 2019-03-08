Search

Opening date of charity superstore revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:42 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 27 June 2019

The Cancer Research charity superstore will open at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth on July, 25.Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers looking to find the perfect bargain in Great Yarmouth will be able to browse around a new charity superstore next month.

Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: House PRGapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: House PR

That's because Cancer Research UK has announced it's store at Gapton Hall will open on Thursday, July 25.

Many shoppers in the town welcomed the news when Cancer Research first announced the store would be opening.

Diane Fieldstead, 56, who owns a chalet in Great Yarmouth, said: "It think it is great news. I often go to charity shops because they offer a lot of variety.

"They are also very affordable which is particularly important for a town like this.

Tina Budds, from Bungay, who visits the town three to four times a year, also thought it was a good idea.

"People in the town love a bargain so I think it will do quite well." Mrs Budds said.

"It is definitely a store I would visit because charity shops sell a wide variety of clothes."

Details of which unit the store will open in are yet to be released.

